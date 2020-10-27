Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Sells 171 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,036 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 132,233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,407,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 8.2% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Private Vista LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 26.8% during the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 194,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $123.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,003,750. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $224.18 billion, a PE ratio of -200.10, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cowen cut shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

