TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.24 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.04%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

NYSE TRU traded down $3.31 on Tuesday, reaching $81.06. The company had a trading volume of 31,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,568. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.67 and its 200-day moving average is $84.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $52.50 and a 52 week high of $101.16.

Get TransUnion alerts:

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 28,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,569,643.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,691 shares in the company, valued at $12,111,414.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,414 shares of company stock valued at $3,801,572 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.58.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.