TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Rating Increased to Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has $27.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley Securities upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. 140166 upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.29.

Shares of TPH opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. TRI Pointe Group has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $19.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $826.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.38 million. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TRI Pointe Group news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 113,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $1,958,513.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,028.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 12,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $212,589.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,028.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in TRI Pointe Group by 12.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the first quarter worth $107,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in TRI Pointe Group by 195.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the first quarter worth $146,000.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

