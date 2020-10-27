TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Rating Increased to Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has $27.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley Securities upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. 140166 upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.29.
Shares of TPH opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. TRI Pointe Group has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $19.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28.
In other TRI Pointe Group news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 113,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $1,958,513.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,028.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 12,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $212,589.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,028.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in TRI Pointe Group by 12.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the first quarter worth $107,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in TRI Pointe Group by 195.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the first quarter worth $146,000.
TRI Pointe Group Company Profile
TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.
