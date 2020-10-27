TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Upgraded by B. Riley Securities to “Buy”

B. Riley Securities upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. B. Riley Securities currently has $27.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TPH. JMP Securities initiated coverage on TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on TRI Pointe Group from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.29.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. TRI Pointe Group has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average is $15.28.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $826.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 12,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $212,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,028.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 113,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $1,958,513.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,028.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 12.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the first quarter worth $107,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 195.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the first quarter worth $146,000.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

