TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Upgraded by B. Riley Securities to “Buy”

B. Riley Securities upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. B. Riley Securities currently has $27.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TPH. JMP Securities initiated coverage on TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on TRI Pointe Group from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.29.
Shares of TPH stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. TRI Pointe Group has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average is $15.28.
In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 12,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $212,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,028.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 113,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $1,958,513.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,028.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 12.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the first quarter worth $107,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 195.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the first quarter worth $146,000.
About TRI Pointe Group
TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.
Read More: What is a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.