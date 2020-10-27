TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.67%.

NASDAQ TCBK opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.14. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $41.42. The company has a market capitalization of $888.01 million, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

In related news, CEO Richard P. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,108 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TCBK. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.