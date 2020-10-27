TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) posted its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 60.66%. The company had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:TNET traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.84. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $73.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TriNet Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

In related news, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $1,518,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,200.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,667 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $821,473.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,735,309.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,477 shares of company stock worth $9,798,404. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

