TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) posted its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 60.66%. The company had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:TNET traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.84. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $73.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TriNet Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.
About TriNet Group
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.
