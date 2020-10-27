TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TripAdvisor in a report on Friday, August 7th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on TripAdvisor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TripAdvisor from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TripAdvisor from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.29.

TRIP opened at $20.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average of $20.16. TripAdvisor has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $41.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 1.40.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The travel company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. TripAdvisor’s revenue was down 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 24,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $543,870.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd increased its position in TripAdvisor by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,097,347 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $77,891,000 after buying an additional 382,878 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in TripAdvisor by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,610,200 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $30,610,000 after buying an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TripAdvisor by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,368,109 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $23,774,000 after buying an additional 5,271 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 27.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 749,248 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $14,243,000 after purchasing an additional 159,541 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 19.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 392,165 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 64,223 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

