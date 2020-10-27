TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TripAdvisor in a report on Friday, August 7th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on TripAdvisor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TripAdvisor from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TripAdvisor from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.29.

TRIP opened at $20.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average of $20.16. TripAdvisor has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $41.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 1.40.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The travel company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. TripAdvisor’s revenue was down 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 24,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $543,870.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd increased its position in TripAdvisor by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,097,347 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $77,891,000 after buying an additional 382,878 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in TripAdvisor by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,610,200 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $30,610,000 after buying an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TripAdvisor by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,368,109 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $23,774,000 after buying an additional 5,271 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 27.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 749,248 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $14,243,000 after purchasing an additional 159,541 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 19.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 392,165 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 64,223 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Analyst Recommendations for TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit