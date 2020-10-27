Truist Boosts Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $145.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Truist from $130.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

NASDAQ:VRNS traded up $6.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.25. 22,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,329. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.45. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $130.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -45.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The firm had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 60,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total value of $7,239,522.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,819,378.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,847,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,695 shares of company stock worth $9,583,931. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.2% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,581,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,424,000 after purchasing an additional 261,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 29.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 591,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after purchasing an additional 134,003 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 8.5% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 444,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,346,000 after purchasing an additional 34,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.6% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 398,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,247,000 after purchasing an additional 41,353 shares in the last quarter.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

