Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TRUP. Northland Securities lowered Trupanion from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trupanion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Trupanion from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.

TRUP opened at $73.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.52 and its 200-day moving average is $51.20. Trupanion has a 52-week low of $22.48 and a 52-week high of $95.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,464.29 and a beta of 1.54.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.63 million. Trupanion had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Trupanion will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, Director Murray B. Low sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $100,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 170,501 shares in the company, valued at $8,562,560.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gavin Friedman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total transaction of $27,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,220. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,101,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,184,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trupanion by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter worth $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

