TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

NASDAQ TRST opened at $5.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.87. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.22.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 9.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

In other news, Director Frank B. Silverman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 19,700 shares of company stock worth $114,405. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 311.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 11,370 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 18,440 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 610.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 912,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 783,726 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 284,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 71,600 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

