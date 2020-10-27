Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Price Target Raised to $122.00

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) had its target price boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $85.00 to $122.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.12% from the company’s current price.

TPTX has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $77.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $88.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.86.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock traded up $5.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.09. The stock had a trading volume of 68,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,076. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.33. Turning Point Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $122.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 417.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $70,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $75,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

