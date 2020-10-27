UBS Group Reiterates €118.00 Price Target for Schneider Electric (EPA:SU)

UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €107.38 ($126.33).

Shares of SU opened at €106.95 ($125.82) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €106.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €96.12. Schneider Electric has a 52 week low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 52 week high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

