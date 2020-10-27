UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UFPI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut UFP Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Benchmark raised their price target on UFP Industries from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut UFP Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.17.

UFP Industries stock opened at $52.25 on Friday. UFP Industries has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $64.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.94.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UFP Industries will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

In other news, COO Allen T. Peters sold 3,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $242,529.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,364.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total value of $359,297.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,509 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,748.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,327 shares of company stock worth $4,235,369 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 1,577.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

