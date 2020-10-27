Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Ultra Clean from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. DA Davidson began coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Ultra Clean from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $929.20 million, a P/E ratio of 46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. Ultra Clean has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $31.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.34. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 26,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $804,889.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,529,642.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 12,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $375,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,153 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,394. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1,153.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

