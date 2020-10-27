UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on UMBF. Raymond James raised their price target on UMB Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UMB Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut UMB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMB Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.75.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial stock opened at $58.48 on Friday. UMB Financial has a 1-year low of $39.47 and a 1-year high of $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.75.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $298.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $173,695.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 11.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter worth about $130,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.