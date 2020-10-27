Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered Under Armour from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BTIG Research raised their target price on Under Armour from $5.00 to $9.91 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Under Armour stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.41. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Under Armour will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 8.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 5.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 30,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 113.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

