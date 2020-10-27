Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 9.44%.

NYSE:UFI traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.39. 6,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,421. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.46. Unifi has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other Unifi news, CEO Edmund M. Ingle bought 10,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $133,199.80. Also, CEO Edmund M. Ingle bought 11,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $149,638.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 67,057 shares in the company, valued at $861,682.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 23,535 shares of company stock valued at $302,068. 28.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

