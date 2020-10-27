United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on United Bankshares from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised United Bankshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut United Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on United Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on United Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Bankshares presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.42.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $26.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. United Bankshares has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $40.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average is $26.25.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 23.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,433,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,682,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,440,000 after purchasing an additional 477,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 14.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,699,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,997,000 after purchasing an additional 217,802 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 0.6% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,379,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 22.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,048,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,004,000 after purchasing an additional 194,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

