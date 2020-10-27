Universal Currency (UNIT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $13,096.00

Universal Currency (CURRENCY:UNIT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Over the last seven days, Universal Currency has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One Universal Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. Universal Currency has a total market cap of $4,240.13 and $13,096.00 worth of Universal Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000398 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001869 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Universal Currency Coin Profile

Universal Currency (UNIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 26th, 2016. Universal Currency’s total supply is 20,049,110 coins and its circulating supply is 15,949,110 coins. Universal Currency’s official Twitter account is @UnitCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Universal Currency’s official website is www.u-currency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PoS mining starts at block 10001 “

Universal Currency Coin Trading

Universal Currency can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bit-Z, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universal Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universal Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universal Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

