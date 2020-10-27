Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised Univest Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Univest Financial from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Univest Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.75.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $15.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average is $15.80. Univest Financial has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $27.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Univest Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Univest Financial by 277.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.