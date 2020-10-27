USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut USANA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSE USNA opened at $84.81 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $43.01 and a twelve month high of $92.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.03.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Myron W. Wentz sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $48,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $26,947.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,083.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 607,647 shares of company stock valued at $48,628,684 over the last three months. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 55.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

