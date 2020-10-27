ValuEngine Downgrades CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. CSG Systems International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

CSGS opened at $39.90 on Friday. CSG Systems International has a 52-week low of $36.33 and a 52-week high of $58.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.47.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $224.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGS. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 711,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,139,000 after purchasing an additional 142,992 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 103,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 20,519 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 307,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 15,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,982,000 after buying an additional 15,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

