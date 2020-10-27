ValuEngine Downgrades Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GFI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Fields from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $15.25 price target on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.11.

GFI stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.59. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 4.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 8.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 8.0% during the second quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 5.8% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 35,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 0.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 403,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 36.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

