ValuEngine Downgrades Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley Securities started coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. B.Riley Securit reissued a buy rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Green Brick Partners from $18.50 to $22.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Shares of GRBK stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.93. Green Brick Partners has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $232.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRBK. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 27.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 176.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 29.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

