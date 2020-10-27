ValuEngine Lowers TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

TSLX has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on TPG Specialty Lending from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Get TPG Specialty Lending alerts:

NYSE:TSLX opened at $16.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.00. TPG Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $23.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.05.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.85 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 40.58%. TPG Specialty Lending’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TPG Specialty Lending will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.54%.

In other TPG Specialty Lending news, Director Hurley Doddy purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judy S. Slotkin purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.46 per share, for a total transaction of $138,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,000 shares of company stock worth $199,265. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 1.5% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 137,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 48,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 1.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 7.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.