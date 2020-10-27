ValuEngine Upgrades Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Global Water Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Water Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of GWRS opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.30 million, a P/E ratio of 1,086.00, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Global Water Resources has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $14.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.83.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $9.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0241 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 290.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 69,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 14,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 40,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

