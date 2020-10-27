ValuEngine Upgrades TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TA. BidaskClub upgraded TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. CIBC cut TravelCenters of America to a neutral rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on TravelCenters of America in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded TravelCenters of America from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on TravelCenters of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TravelCenters of America has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.10.

TravelCenters of America stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. TravelCenters of America has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 2.00.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). TravelCenters of America had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $986.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 28.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 14,325 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 16.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 120.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 183,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 99,846 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 3,833.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 52.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 311,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 107,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

