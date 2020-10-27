Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Shares Purchased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OUNZ. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000.

NYSEARCA OUNZ traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $18.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,048. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.87.

