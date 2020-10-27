Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by NewFocus Financial Group LLC

NewFocus Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 421.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $105.56. 24,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,547,370. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $121.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.68.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

