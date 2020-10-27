Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $125.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.80.

Shares of VRNS traded up $6.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.25. The stock had a trading volume of 22,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,329. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.45. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $130.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -45.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.19. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The company had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $239,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,947,439.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.15, for a total transaction of $116,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,341,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,695 shares of company stock valued at $9,583,931 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 790.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

