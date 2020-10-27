Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) PT Raised to $148.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price objective increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.28.

NASDAQ VRNS traded up $5.97 on Tuesday, hitting $128.40. 21,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.45. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $130.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $239,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,947,439.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 60,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total value of $7,239,522.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,819,378.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,695 shares of company stock worth $9,583,931. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 591,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after buying an additional 134,003 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $7,672,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $1,976,000.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

