Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $122.43, but opened at $134.65. Varonis Systems shares last traded at $133.20, with a volume of 9,301 shares.

The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

VRNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $115.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.06.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.15, for a total value of $116,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,341,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 60,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total value of $7,239,522.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,972 shares in the company, valued at $24,819,378.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,695 shares of company stock worth $9,583,931. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 367.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 333,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,478,000 after acquiring an additional 261,822 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.2% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,581,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,424,000 after purchasing an additional 261,029 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 348.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 177,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,290,000 after acquiring an additional 138,026 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 29.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 591,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after acquiring an additional 134,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 643.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 147,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,044,000 after acquiring an additional 127,569 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.08 and a beta of 1.12.

About Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Further Reading: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.