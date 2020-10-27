Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VCYT. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an underweight rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Veracyte presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.25.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $37.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.71 and a beta of 0.62. Veracyte has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $44.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.84.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $20.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 27.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 11,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $366,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,142,361.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 56,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $1,883,502.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,492,305.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,830 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,387. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Veracyte by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,763,000 after acquiring an additional 31,792 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Veracyte by 23.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 11,816 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Veracyte by 53.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Veracyte by 3.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the first quarter worth approximately $632,000.

Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

