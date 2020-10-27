Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Veritone in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Veritone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Veritone from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Veritone from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritone has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ VERI opened at $9.67 on Friday. Veritone has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $19.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74. The stock has a market cap of $266.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.13.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 118.65% and a negative net margin of 106.21%. The company had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veritone will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Veritone by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 180.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 12,630 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Veritone by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 18,718 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Veritone in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Veritone in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

