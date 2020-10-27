Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Delta Capital Management LLC

Delta Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,108 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 2.3% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 10.0% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 59,861 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 12.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,680 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 444,562 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,447,000 after acquiring an additional 15,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.60. The company had a trading volume of 179,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,955,988. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $239.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.