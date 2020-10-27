ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VIAC. ValuEngine downgraded ViacomCBS from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ViacomCBS from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $28.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.33. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 19.16%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 138.3% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

