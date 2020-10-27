Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Viking Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.70. Viking Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $8.87. The company has a market cap of $405.99 million, a PE ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 2.02.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VKTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Viking Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

In other news, major shareholder Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc sold 164,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $1,327,418.16. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

