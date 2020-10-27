Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. Virgin Galactic has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 0.36.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Virgin Galactic will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

