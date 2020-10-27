Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,103 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 2.6% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,440 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 9.5% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 35.3% during the third quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in Visa by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 57,991 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,566,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.48.

Shares of V stock traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $190.41. The company had a trading volume of 210,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,016,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $217.35. The company has a market capitalization of $375.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

