Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,993 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 3.0% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Visa were worth $27,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 251.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $82,917,000 after purchasing an additional 20,413 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Bank of America boosted their target price on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.48.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $191.14. 272,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,016,741. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.23 and its 200 day moving average is $193.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $375.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,367,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

