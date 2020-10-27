Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stake Lifted by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,201 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.4% of Essex Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 90.0% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.48.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.33. The stock had a trading volume of 309,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,016,741. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $217.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

