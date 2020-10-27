Vossloh (ETR:VOS) PT Set at €44.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Vossloh (ETR:VOS) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VOS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Vossloh and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Vossloh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

ETR:VOS opened at €32.10 ($37.76) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €34.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of €36.68. Vossloh has a 1-year low of €23.60 ($27.76) and a 1-year high of €42.50 ($50.00). The stock has a market cap of $563.81 million and a P/E ratio of -4.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.20.

Vossloh Company Profile

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, Lifecycle Solutions, and Transportation. The Core Components division provides rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines.

