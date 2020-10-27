Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Given New $219.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $203.00 to $219.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

WSO has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, July 27th. Vertical Research cut Watsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Watsco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $197.00.

Get Watsco alerts:

NYSE:WSO opened at $227.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Watsco has a 12-month low of $132.97 and a 12-month high of $249.30.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Watsco will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $1.775 dividend. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 109.23%.

In other news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,274,161.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,552.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 24,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.