Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Wealth Minerals Ltd (CVE:WML)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.11. Wealth Minerals shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 95,500 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 million and a P/E ratio of -2.61.

About Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML)

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, British Columbia, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits.

