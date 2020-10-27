Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WBS. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.11.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $32.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average is $27.31. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $54.04.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $294.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Webster Financial by 125,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 18.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.