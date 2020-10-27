Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WBS. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.11.
Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $32.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average is $27.31. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $54.04.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Webster Financial by 125,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 18.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.
About Webster Financial
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.
