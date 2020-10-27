Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TFI International (TFII)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TFI International (NYSE: TFII):
- 10/26/2020 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $66.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/26/2020 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/26/2020 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $56.00 to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/26/2020 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/9/2020 – TFI International is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/8/2020 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $62.00 to $65.00.
- 10/5/2020 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/16/2020 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $61.00 to $62.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 9/16/2020 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $49.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/4/2020 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
TFI International stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.68. 2,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,992. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. TFI International Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $50.44.
TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $803.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.
Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.