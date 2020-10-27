Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TFI International (TFII)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TFI International (NYSE: TFII):

10/26/2020 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $66.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2020 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2020 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $56.00 to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2020 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/9/2020 – TFI International is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2020 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $62.00 to $65.00.

10/5/2020 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/16/2020 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $61.00 to $62.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/16/2020 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $49.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/4/2020 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TFI International stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.68. 2,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,992. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. TFI International Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $50.44.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $803.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

