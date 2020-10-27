Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Buys 1,019 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,974 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.6% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $124.00. 71,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,003,750. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.45. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.18 billion, a PE ratio of -200.10, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Loop Capital upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.