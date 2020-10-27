Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Buys 379 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,886 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 2.6% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 13.8% in the third quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.7% in the third quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 3,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.8% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.7% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth $961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.00.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $3.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $279.38. 30,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,889,833. The firm has a market cap of $297.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.24. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

