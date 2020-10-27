Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Sells 17 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.5% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $32,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 71.4% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $54,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,955.00 price target for the company. Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,020.00 price target (up from $1,975.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,686.58.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,583.24. 7,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,691. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,510.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,456.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,726.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,077.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

