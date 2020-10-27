Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Price Target Increased to $199.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $153.00 to $199.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Longbow Research raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $103.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $183.88.

WHR stock opened at $194.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $207.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.97, for a total transaction of $57,223.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,405.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.03, for a total transaction of $412,839.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,084.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

